Talented Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah narrated the story of how he met his wife, Irene and how Alpha Hour was a key factor in their love story

They shared the story on their couple YouTube channel, The AMENYAHs, days after their wedding went viral on social media

In the background story, YEN.com.gh reported about the wedding pictures and videos of The Amenyahs that went viral on social media

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah opened up about how he met his wife Irene Amenyah and how the famous online prayer group Alpha Hour paved the way to her heart.

Harold Amenyah and his gorgeous wife Irene. Image Credit: @haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

In a recent YouTube video of the couple, Mr Amenyah shared how after countless efforts to get Irene to give him her phone number, he finally got it from a mutual friend of hers.

Narrating how they met, he said that he came into contact with her at a friend's party. He said that when he got home, he sent her a message informing her he was home and that he got her number from a mutual friend.

However, she responded hours later with a link to the online prayer meeting dubbed Alpha Hour.

"I was like... Okay, you are meeting the person for the first time. And they are sending you a link to a prayer meeting? I was like... Okay, what is this thing?"

Harold explained that Irene's constant late response to his text messages did not deter him from pursuing her, but rather, he made an effort to join her for Alpha Hour anytime she sent him a link.

Watch the full video below of The Amenyahs' love story.

Viral pictures and videos from the union of Harold and his wife Irene

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harold and his wife Irene Amenyah tied the knot in a beautiful and private traditional ceremony on April 1, 2023.

Videos and pictures from the wedding surfaced online, and this got many people showering them with congratulatory messages.

For their wedding outfits, they wore different styles designed with the same kente fabric. Harold wrapped himself in the cloth while Irene slayed in a corset gown.

