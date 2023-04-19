A video of Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from social media users

The video, which was a drone shot of the grand edifice, showed the gorgeous building from a birds-eye view

Some folks felt the mansion was not worth $3 million, expressing doubt about the price

A video of Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion has gone viral on social media, causing a stir among netizens. The drone shot footage provided a panoramic view of the stunning edifice and its environs, which left social media users in awe.

Asamoah Gyan in white (Left), Asamoah Gyan looking through his phone (Right) Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

While many were impressed by the sheer size and grandeur of the mansion, others could not help but notice the poor condition of the roads leading up to the property. The dusty, unpaved roads seemed out of place in such an expensive neighbourhood like McCarthy Hills, prompting many to question why the roads had not been upgraded to match the luxury of the mansion.

Several social media users expressed surprise at the steep price tag of the mansion, suggesting that it may be overvalued. Despite the opulence of the mansion, some users felt that it was not worth the $3 million price tag.

However, there were still many others who were wowed by the sheer scale and beauty of the property. From the well-manicured lawns to the sparkling swimming pool, every inch of the mansion exuded elegance and luxury.

Aside from the mansion, Asamoah Gyan owns several other properties.

Video Of Asamoah Gyan's Mansion Sparks Reactions

Foster Nani wrote:

this house and the price of the house no dey collaborate

DERMY commented:

He couldn't do simple roads to the mansion

Joe wrote:

I wouldn't even take it if house was free. Look at the road to the house

Kwesi Yeboah reacted:

His neighbours will be soo happy living near him

