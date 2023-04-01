A video of Baffour Gyan's massive mansion surfaced on the internet as his personal barber visited to give him a haircut

The grand building looked luxurious, with a large compound and a huge swimming pool

The compound was also filled with numerous cars showing the financial muscle Baffour had

A video of the luxurious mansion belonging to Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan, has surfaced on the internet, leaving many in awe of the opulent lifestyle of the Gyan family.

The video showcased the grandeur and extravagance that is the hallmark of the Gyan family's lavish lifestyle. Shot during a visit by Baffour Gyan's personal barber, the video captured the imposing mansion, which boasts a vast compound, numerous cars, and a colossal swimming pool.

The mansion's exterior was an impressive sight, with intricate architecture, imposing pillars, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

The video also showcased the impressive car collection in the compound, including sleek sports cars, luxurious SUVs, and top-of-the-range sedans, further emphasizing Baffour Gyan's financial muscle.

The video has generated widespread interest on social media, with many expressing their awe at the sheer magnificence of the property. For many, the edifice was a testament to Baffour Gyan's success and hard work.

The Gyan family is no stranger to the lavish lifestyle, with Asamoah Gyan also owning several properties and luxury cars.

Ghanaians Admire Baffour Gyan

Ghanaian Barbie said:

he's so cool and Asamoah Gyan is vibrant

Nana yaw 22 wrote:

One thing I love about this man is he's humble to the ground

Ernesto Papa commented:

I really love this man very humble and respectful

Abigail Naa Lamiley reacted:

He’s very handsome and resembles his brother..no doubt they are both blessed

