Evangelist Suro Nyame said he had an affair with Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu in his head because she is gorgeous and has an amazing stature

The evangelist said he was in his room one day when he came across a photo of the TikTok star on his social media

He played the video of Hajia severally and immediately got enticed by her looks and stature, making him have an affair with her in his mind

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian evangelist, Evangelist Suro Nyame, who has been sighted preaching on the streets and changing the ways of some "ghetto" boys, confessed that he has had an affair with Hajia Bintu.

Hajia Bintu (left), Evangelist Suro Nyame (right) Photo credit: @hajia_bintu @Youtube, zionfelixtv

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Zionfelix, the evangelist said he was in his room one day, scrolling through his social media pages, when he came across a video of the beautiful TikToker, Hajia Bintu.

Suro Nyame said he played her video and was compelled to play it once again due to the lady's good looks and stature. While he went on the video-playing spree, he immediately developed some affection for her, making him have an affair with her in his mind.

He said that Hajia Bintu made him fall as a Christian, but he is now back, strongly on his feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"When I watched the first video, I decided to play it one more time and by the time it was done playing, I had had an affair with her in my mind. In that case, she has made me sin. But now, I am back on my feet," Suro Nyame said.

Watch the video of Evangelist Suro Nyame talking about his affair with Hajia Bintu below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Evangelist Suro Nyame talking about his affair with Hajia Bintu

Some Ghanaians applauded the evangelist's sincerity and wisdom as he shared his personal experience and how Christians should interpret the Bible very well.

kreatif world commented:

This man is so intelligent

Brain commented:

Seen lol... He is doing his part

Theophilus Dwomoh added:

This pastor got sense paa

A Ghanaian pastor asked his church members to pay $1000 dollars in church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a pastor had recently sparked massive conversations online after calling on his congregation to offer their money up for blessings.

A video showed him asking for $1000, $500, GH₵2,000, and GH₵1,000, to which no one got up to give. Many social media users took to the comments section to applaud the members for not giving out their money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh