Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Rudebwoy Ranking, has been reported to have died on April 24, 2023

It is indicated that the talented artiste passed away after a short illness that got him rushed to Ridge Hospital in Accra

Some of his fans have opined that Ghanaians did not give him enough attention when he was alive

Rudebwoy Ranking, a Ghanaian reggae and dancehall performer whose official name is Mustapha Rahman, has reportedly passed away.

According to a report by Joy Entertainment, the musician passed unexpectedly early on April 24, 2023, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, where he had been brought for treatment.

The nature of his illness is yet unknown. The musician's family has not yet made any public statements, but the music fraternity is in mourning, and many people are sharing pictures of him on social media.

Ghanaians mourn Rudebwoy Ranking following his death

As the news of Rudebwoy's demise spread on social media, it was trailed by some thought-provoking comments. While some mourned him, others believe he should have been given more attention when he was alive.

Some of the thoughts netizens shared can be seen below:

@the_marcoli_boy said:

Aww Rudebwoy Ranking, these hypocrites are flooding you everywhere now you are gone but they never promoted you because you never paid them hmm

Samira Iddriss indicated:

There is nothing in this life indeed . May Allah forgive him his trespasses

Gabrielles Ogunfoljin commented:

Enlisting in secret societies for fame and success is too dangerous. It often ends up miserably. It cuts lives short. Be warned, friends. Pls. surrender to God's plan and will for your lives. It's not the will of God, that you die at the prime of your lives. No, not at the peak of your success, while still young. Devil designs it for his own. You will not leave the centre stage when your star is rising. Live longer to reap and enjoy the fruits of your hard labour. Rip. God consoles, yours.

