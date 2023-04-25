Kwaku Manu, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, sang and danced with his kids as he shared a piece of bread with them

In the heartwarming video, the actor teased his kids which put large smiles on their faces

The video has sparked reactions from social media users who found the footage adorable and praised the bond between father and kids

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has captured the hearts of many with a heartwarming video he shared on his Instagram page. In the video, the actor could be seen singing and dancing with his kids as they shared a piece of bread. The footage showed the actor playfully teasing his children which put large smiles on their faces.

Kwaku Manu and his family Photo Source: kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

The video has since gone viral, sparking reactions from social media users who found the footage to be absolutely adorable. Many praised the bond between the father and his children, commenting on how beautiful it was to see such a loving relationship between a parent and their kids.

At one point in the video, Kwaku Manu and his daughter, Vida, playfully quarrelled over the bread the actor was sharing - a scene which had social media users laughing heartily.

Kwaku Manu is no stranger to sharing his family moments with his fans on social media. He often shares pictures and videos of himself and his kids, showing his followers the love and joy that they bring into his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The heartwarming video of the actor and his kids has touched the hearts of many. From the footage, it was clear that Kwaku Manu was a doting father who loved spending time with his children.

Kwaku Manu And His Kids Warm Hearts

br7music reacted:

I know Bra kwaku doesn't share buh he's trying his best and this girl wants to spoil his day

groovin1k wrote:

Responsible man @kwakumanubob

nanasarfo9045 reacted:

I really like u big bro. Vida u do all

mgoldama said:

You and your kids are funny

Kwaku Manu Reflects On Humble Beginning; Inspires Fans With Before And After Fame Photos

In another story, Kwaku Manu gave fans a glimpse into his life before and after Kumawood fame, in a new Instagram post.

The actor hoped to inspire his fans to embrace their past and teach them not to make fun of people’s situations.

Fans reacted to his post positively, filling the comment section with gratitude to God and encouraging messages to the actor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh