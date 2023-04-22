Shatta Bandle: Social Media Sensation Flaunts Handsome Lookalike Brothers In Instagram Post
- Social media sensation Shatta Bandle in a beautiful Instagram post, flaunted his two brothers and sent a message to all Muslims
- Bandle wished his fellow Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid Mubarak, captioning the post with a touching message
- The photo sparked reactions as folks admired Shatta Bandle and his brothers, pointing out how much they resembled each other
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Social media superstar, Shatta Bandle, has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful message with his fellow Muslims on the occasion of Eid Mubarak. In a heartwarming post, the self-acclaimed billionaire flaunted his two brothers in a stunning photo that has got fans talking.
The young Ghanaian sensation, who has taken the world by storm with his larger-than-life persona, shared the photo with his 722K followers, wishing his fellow Muslims a happy and blessed Eid Mubarak. The post has since gone viral, with fans and followers gushing over the beautiful bond between the brothers and their striking resemblance.
In the photo, Shatta Bandle could be seen sporting a fashionable green shirt and brown trousers, while his brothers were dressed in traditional agbada outfits of brown and white. The trio looked dapper as they posed for the camera, with Shatta Bandle's infectious smile stealing the show.
The caption of the post was just as beautiful, with the social media sensation sending a heartfelt message to all his Muslim brothers and sisters.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
I wish you a blessed EID-UL MUBARAKM. May Allah accept our fast, ibadah and dua, shower His blessings and have mercy on you and your family. May Allah accept our Ibaadah and grant us success in life. He wrote.
Fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their admiration for the trio.
Shatta Bandle And Brothers Generate Reactions
sea_doof wrote:
1.5 wise men
pray4grace__ commented:
Na una de make baby clothes de cost for market
vimbuzzgh wrote:
Shatta bundle, Shatta credit and Shatta momo
Shatta Bandle Rides Camel At A Desert In Dubai, Video Causes Frenzy on Social Media
In another story, Popular internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has caused a stir online after he shared a video of him on a camel ride in Dubai on his Instagram page.
The video showed how excited yet scared he was while on the ride as he had a friend sit behind him to accompany him on the ride.
The video has got many people laughing as others try to find the correlation between his caption and the video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh