Social media sensation Shatta Bandle in a beautiful Instagram post, flaunted his two brothers and sent a message to all Muslims

Bandle wished his fellow Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid Mubarak, captioning the post with a touching message

The photo sparked reactions as folks admired Shatta Bandle and his brothers, pointing out how much they resembled each other

Social media superstar, Shatta Bandle, has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful message with his fellow Muslims on the occasion of Eid Mubarak. In a heartwarming post, the self-acclaimed billionaire flaunted his two brothers in a stunning photo that has got fans talking.

Shatta Bandle (Left) Flaunts Handsome Lookalike Brothers (Right)Photo Source: shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

The young Ghanaian sensation, who has taken the world by storm with his larger-than-life persona, shared the photo with his 722K followers, wishing his fellow Muslims a happy and blessed Eid Mubarak. The post has since gone viral, with fans and followers gushing over the beautiful bond between the brothers and their striking resemblance.

In the photo, Shatta Bandle could be seen sporting a fashionable green shirt and brown trousers, while his brothers were dressed in traditional agbada outfits of brown and white. The trio looked dapper as they posed for the camera, with Shatta Bandle's infectious smile stealing the show.

The caption of the post was just as beautiful, with the social media sensation sending a heartfelt message to all his Muslim brothers and sisters.

I wish you a blessed EID-UL MUBARAKM. May Allah accept our fast, ibadah and dua, shower His blessings and have mercy on you and your family. May Allah accept our Ibaadah and grant us success in life. He wrote.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their admiration for the trio.

Shatta Bandle And Brothers Generate Reactions

sea_doof wrote:

1.5 wise men

pray4grace__ commented:

Na una de make baby clothes de cost for market

vimbuzzgh wrote:

Shatta bundle, Shatta credit and Shatta momo

