Kwaku Manu Reflects On Humble Beginning; Inspires Fans With Before And After Fame Photos
- In a new Instagram post, Kwaku Manu gave fans a glimpse into his life before and after Kumawood fame
- The actor hoped to inspire his fans to embrace their past and teach them not to make fun of people’s situations
- Fans reacted to his post positively, filling the comments sections with gratitude to God and encouraging messages to the actor
Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has stirred the internet with a previously released throwback photo. This time, he paired the old photo with a recent one, comparing his life before his career as an actor to his current lifestyle.
In the first picture, a teenage Kwaku Manu wore a worn-out t-shirt and a pair of trousers with white rubber sandals. In the photo, he carried three sacks and was coming from one of his ‘galamsey’ trips. However, in the second picture, Kwaku Manu is spotted outside Ghana in a white Balenciaga t-shirt on a pair of jeans and brown high-top sneakers. Captioning his post, he wrote;
God has done much for me but don’t laugh. If you have a picture like this and you believe yourself, post it.
However, this is not the first time Kwaku Manu has reminded fans of his humble beginning. In 2021, he shared a picture of his days as a shoemaker in New Edubease and posted his “galamsey” picture for the first time in 2019.
Since his breakout as an actor, Kwaku Manu has been sharing pictures of his mansions, trips abroad and more to prove he is well-to-do.
Kwaku Manu’s Transformation Touches Fans
Maakua2
God is good all the time
Slacknanaagyekum
From Obuasi to overseas
Oburoni_bolobo
There is nothing to laugh about. Your past has taught you all the humility and drive you possess. You are a shining example of overcoming
Owusua9999
Bro Kwaku, indeed God has been merciful to us paaa ooooo
seek_light_find_light
Kwaku The Traveller
Yaw Dabo Enjoys Massive Cheers From Americans In Dance Video
Yaw Dabo is enjoying his time and still living the celebrity life in the United States. The actor shared a video of himself dancing on a boat cruise amidst his white female friends.
The friends cheered him and joined the fun by clapping their hands and dancing along.
