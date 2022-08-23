In a new Instagram post, Kwaku Manu gave fans a glimpse into his life before and after Kumawood fame

The actor hoped to inspire his fans to embrace their past and teach them not to make fun of people’s situations

Fans reacted to his post positively, filling the comments sections with gratitude to God and encouraging messages to the actor

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has stirred the internet with a previously released throwback photo. This time, he paired the old photo with a recent one, comparing his life before his career as an actor to his current lifestyle.

Kwaku Manu: Then vs Now Photo Source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In the first picture, a teenage Kwaku Manu wore a worn-out t-shirt and a pair of trousers with white rubber sandals. In the photo, he carried three sacks and was coming from one of his ‘galamsey’ trips. However, in the second picture, Kwaku Manu is spotted outside Ghana in a white Balenciaga t-shirt on a pair of jeans and brown high-top sneakers. Captioning his post, he wrote;

God has done much for me but don’t laugh. If you have a picture like this and you believe yourself, post it.

However, this is not the first time Kwaku Manu has reminded fans of his humble beginning. In 2021, he shared a picture of his days as a shoemaker in New Edubease and posted his “galamsey” picture for the first time in 2019.

Since his breakout as an actor, Kwaku Manu has been sharing pictures of his mansions, trips abroad and more to prove he is well-to-do.

Kwaku Manu’s Transformation Touches Fans

Maakua2

God is good all the time

Slacknanaagyekum

From Obuasi to overseas

Oburoni_bolobo

There is nothing to laugh about. Your past has taught you all the humility and drive you possess. You are a shining example of overcoming

Owusua9999

Bro Kwaku, indeed God has been merciful to us paaa ooooo

seek_light_find_light

Kwaku The Traveller

