Actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu, in a beautiful video he shared, played a fun game of Flip The Bottle with them

The affable father put smiles on the face of his four lovely children as they laughed and teased one another

The actor is blessed with four kids, two boys and girls, and social media cannot get enough of them

Popular Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has captured the hearts of fans with a heartwarming video featuring his children. The video showed Manu engaging in a game of Flip The Bottle with his four children, two boys and girls, in their US home.

Kwaku Manu and his adorable children. Photo credit: Kwaku Manu TV

Source: Youtube

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showcased the playful and affectionate bond between the Ghanaian actor and his children. The children could be seen laughing and teasing each other, while Manu demonstrated his impressive bottle-flipping skills. The game quickly became competitive as the children tried to outdo their father.

Manu is known for sharing glimpses of his family life on social media, and this latest video was no exception. Fans have praised the actor for his devotion to his children, with many admiring how friendly he was with his kids.

Kwaku Manu is a popular actor and YouTuber in Ghana, known for his roles in several Ghanaian movies and his big celebrity interviews on YouTube. He has a significant following on social media, where he shares his thoughts, experiences and family moments with his fans.

Fans Admire Kwaku Manu And His Family

Some social media users who commented on Kwaku Manu's video praised his bond with his children.

giga wrote:

In fact the way Bob sika used to play with his children shows how much adorable good father

Charles Asante wrote:

Kwaku and his children are just lovely ❤

Martha Siaw Kumi also said:

My big brother well done and your beautiful family bless you all

0tismadaline wrote:

Michael Abraham bra kwaku won't kill person

Source: YEN.com.gh