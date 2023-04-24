Actor Wayoosi and his beautiful wife Evelyn Owusu, in a funny YouTube video, played games and pranked each other

In the video, they played a game where the first person to say a buzzword they chose had to divide any item they had into equal halves with their partner

The pair's hilarious antics had social media users laughing as they admired their bond

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi and his stunning wife, Evelyn Owusu, had social media users in stitches after they shared a hilarious YouTube video of them playing games and pranking each other.

Wayoosi and wife Evelyn playing games Photo credit: Wayoosi TV

Source: Youtube

In the video, the couple could be seen playing a game where they choose a buzzword, and the first person to say it had to divide any item they owned into equal halves with their partner. The buzzword they chose was "Kyem p3", which means "divide into equal halves", and it was not long before Evelyn had the chance to say it, prompting Wayoosi to split his money in half.

But it was not just the game that had fans in hysterics. The pair also played pranks on each other, with Wayoosi devouring a bowl of fufu his wife had prepared for his inlaw.

Their playful antics and infectious laughter showcased their strong bond and love for each other. Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the couple.

It is not the first time Wayoosi and Evelyn have shared their playful relationship with fans. The couple regularly post photos and videos of themselves on social media, showcasing their love for each other and their fun-loving personalities.

Wayoosi And Wife Spark Reactions

Afua Boama commented:

So lovely to see beautiful couples like that

Trading with PJ reacted:

These two love birds make me happy! Good couple and funny together!

Eno Abena said:

Wayoosi’s wife should have acted long time ago. She is a good actress. Kwadwo is naughty

Source: YEN.com.gh