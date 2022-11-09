Who is Kwaku Manu? All you need to know about the Ghanaian actor and presenter

Over the years, Kumawood has become one of Ghana's most lucrative movie industries, with most actors making waves in the entertainment industry. One such entertainer is Kwaku Manu. He is an actor, musician, and presenter. He also dabbles as an entrepreneur.

Manu is a multi-talented personality known for his acting, presenting, and singing prowess. Photo: @kwakumanubob on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Kwaku Manu? He is a famous , presenter, musician, and businessman. The actor is known for his hilarious roles in Kumawood, and a popular show on YouTube called Aggressive Interview. He is among the top 10 richest Kumawood actors in Ghana.

Profile summary

Full name Kwaku Manu Nickname Bob Sika Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father Agya Yaw Nimo Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Dianne Okailey Children 4 Profession Actor, musician, presenter, entrepreneur Net worth $500,000 Instagram handle @kwakumanubob

Kwaku Manu's biography

The Kumawood star was born and raised in Kumasi, the Ashanti region of Ghana. His father, Agya Yaw Nimo, is a professional shoemaker and his mother is a trader from Amankyem.

Who is Kwaku Agyeman Manu?

The two are not the same. He is a Ghanaian politician, a Member of the Parliament of Dormaa Central, and the Minister of Health.

He dropped out in junior high school two to join his father in shoemaking.

Is Frank Naro, Kwaku Manu's brother?

No, he is not his blood brother but hails from the same place as him. However, the actor normally refers to him as his brother and revealed he started caring for him at 12 years. Recently, the duo has been involved in various arguments, which took place at the opening of Tracy Boakyew Lounge.

How old is Kwaku Manu?

The Kumawood actor and presenter is 38 years old. He was born on 6 March 1984, making him a Pisces.

Career

The comic actor came to the limelight in 2010 after joining Kumawood. During that time, he joined Agya Koo's Tete Mmofra Films and Movie Production, and his first movie was Aware So.

His versatile, creative, and talented nature earned him appearances in various movies. Some of Kwaku Manu's movies are:

The Man With The Iron Fist

The Great Battle 2

The Twin Spirit 3

Kwaku Azonto

Who is Stronger?

Bonsam Bofoo

As a result of his unique acting skills, he was nominated in the favourite actor category of the 2019 edition of the Ghana Movie Award.

Aside from this, he is a fast-rising musician who started his career in 2011. He released his first single in 2012, titled E'nfanhoahoa ho and got signed to Harbour City Records in 2016. His first album, Wobete Kraw, has eight songs.

The artist has collaborated with popular musicians like Fameye, Kwame Eugene, Kesse, and Kwaku Darlington. In addition, Kwaku Manu ft Odehyie Ba in his latest song Suro Nipa, which Galzxy Mix produced.

The multifaceted actor is also a presenter with a large fanbase on his YouTube channel, Kwaku Manu TV. The channel airs his popular show Aggressive Interview, a platform created to grant interviews to celebrities in Ghana and other countries.

Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview has featured celebrities like Shatta Wale and Wayoosi.

As a business tycoon, he has several investments in Ghana. He was the owner of the Kwaku Manu educational complex located in Santasi-Kumasi. Kwaku Manu's school handled preparatory primary and junior high school before going through challenging times.

What happened to Kwaku Manu?

Kwaku closed down his school due to hatred and rumours concerning it. According to him, what he thought he would earn from his school project was incomparable to what he had gained. He also complained about parents withdrawing their children because of negative reviews by people around.

His new school, Kwaku Manu R/C Basic School, Wenchi, is a public primary school.

Producers in the Kumawood industry have sidelined him, so he has not been featured in movies for some time. As a result, his friend, Kojo Nkansah, AKA Lil Win, was accused of being behind the setback, but he debunked the rumours.

The actor is a business tycoon with several investments in Ghana. Photo: @kwakumanubob on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2016, he also did a philanthropic deed with his colleague actress Emelia Brobbey on her Save The Orphan program, which impacted many.

Is Kwaku Manu married?

The presenter was married to a US-based Ghanaian woman named Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu. The marriage was blessed with four children, two boys and two daughters. However, they later divorced for unknown reasons, making Manu single currently.

What is Kwaku Manu's net worth?

The Kumawood actor has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He has acquired this from his numerous ventures, endorsement deals, and career. Kwaku Manu's house and cars depict his wealth as he drives Saloon cars and SUVs. He owns a mansion and goes on lavish tours around Europe and America.

FAQs

Who is Kwaku Manu? He is a famous Ghanaian actor, presenter, musician, and businessman. How old is Kwaku Manu? He is 38 years old; he was born on 6 March 1984. What happened to Kwaku Manu? He closed down his school due to hatred and rumours concerning it. Who is Kwaku Agyeman Manu? He is a Ghanaian politician, a Parliament for Dormaa Central member, and the Minister of Health. Is Frank Naro, Kwaku Manu's brother? No, he is not his blood brother but hails from the same place as him. How much is Kwaku Manu worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Kwaku Manu is one of the most industrous and loved actors in Kumawood. And as such, he has made a fortune and fame from his diverse talents and investments.

