Ghanaian entertainer, disc jockey, and talented kids winner DJ Switch has been featured in the latest trending videos ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell

The bill, which is rung in New York, marks the opening of daily trades, and the young Ghanaian DJ was part of it as she earned a spot among other participants

Her fans have celebrated the remarkable achievement and have reacted to her beautiful looks in the video

Ghanaian entertainer Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popular as DJ Switch, was featured in New York's latest Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ringing tradition.

The young multitalented disc jockey and former talented kids winner was spotted shouting and clapping with New Yorkers who were excited to hear the sound of the bell purported to open the trades for the day.

DJ Switch Photo credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Like the school bell, trading days in New York start and finish with the ringing of New York's Stock Exchange Opening Bell (NYSE). The trading session begins at 9:30 AM ET, with the opening bell ringing. The closing bell is later rung, and trading for the day ends at 4 p.m. ET.

However, a recent one which launched the SHE CREATES CHANGE and Gender Equality initiative featured the DJ Switch who has been having lots of fun in the United States. She shouted and clapped in the excitement in the trending video.

DJ Switch captioned her post:

es!!..So thrilled ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening bell with @roomtoread to celebrate the launch of SHE CREATES CHANGE and Gender Equality

Watch the video of DJ Switch at the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell below

Fans of DJ Switch commented on her video from New York's Stock Exchange Opening Bell

Some fans of DJ Switch reacted positively and applauded her for her latest achievements and for promoting Ghana in the United States

mrbeyond4real commented:

This is amazing! Proud of you! Readers are indeed leaders.

carolamankwah commented:

Yessss baby!!!! Ghana is certainly proud of you, honey bunny

lopez_yhaa commented:

Ghana is proud of you. Yes we are ❤️

DJ Switch looks tall and beautiful in new video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that DJ Switch appeared mature and beautiful in a new video that she released on her TikTok page.

The young talent was dancing to Davido's "Na Money" while wearing a heavy sweater over a green dress and a short, curly hairstyle.

The young girl's beauty left many people in wonder about how much she had developed in a short period of time.

