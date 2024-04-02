Akuapem Poloo travelled to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for Ramadan and shared some beautiful photos of her time in the city

She attended dawn prayers and took several photos with some locals at the mosque, to the delight of her Instagram followers

The actress switched from Christianity to Islam over a year ago, and many people in the comments section were happy to see her enjoying her time in Islam

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has shared some photos from her visit to Medina, Saudi Arabia, where she is partaking in the ongoing Ramadan fast.

Akuapem Poloo in Medina. Photo Source: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

Poloo, who converted to Islam a year ago, embarked on the religious pilgrimage, known as Umrah, to partake in the Ramadan observation.

The actress was seen attending dawn prayers, a significant ritual during Ramadan. She was not alone in these early morning prayers. Locals within the city were friendly and joined her. The beautiful moments were captured in several photos.

These images, shared on her Instagram, were met with delight from her followers, who expressed their joy and admiration in the comments section. Many Ghanaians, especially her Muslim brothers and sisters, were glad that the actress was taking her walk in Islam seriously.

Akuapem Poloo impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

queenramzi10 said:

how can I see you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ooooh my goodness I can't wait to see you

chiefbwoy commented:

May Allah grant us all we've prayed for bijjahi Rasoolullah❤️

futuristic_lz said:

Wow I’m here now where are you I’m in Mecca right now baby girl

mariam.manzah commented:

May Allah accepts our ibada.. Marsha Allah

fauzinad said:

May Allah SWT accept your dua and grant your heart desires

jymzbeauty reacted:

MashaAllah soo proud of you sis

Akuapem Poloo smashes vehicle

In another story, Akuapem Poloo, in a video, smashed musician Theo Vesachi's Mercedes-Benz with a hammer after a misunderstanding.

The video, which was circulating on social media, showed an angry Akuapem Poloo smashing the vehicle's windscreen.

The video sparked reactions from Ghanaians as some folks questioned Poloo's actions while others felt the entire thing was staged for clout.

Source: YEN.com.gh