Akuapem Poloo apologised to Nana Ama McBrown as they met at a public event on Friday, June 02, 202

Akuapem Poloo knelt before McBrown who asked her to get up after a short chat and shook her hand

The video has triggered lovely reactions from social media users who have been impressed by the conduct of the two

Actress and social media influencer Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, has apologised to Nana Ama McBrown over a 2019 incident.

It will be recalled that Poloo, in a video, threw shades at McBrown while celebrating her recognition by American rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B showed interest in Poloo when she arrived in Accra in December 2019 and even described her as her twin after doing a dance competition with her.

In a video after her encounter with Cardi B, Poloo threw jabs at McBrown, claiming her senior colleague had refused to take a photo with her.

Akuapem Poloo kneels to beg McBrown for forgiveness

But almost four years after, Poloo has asked McBrown for forgiveness after meeting her at a public event.

In a video sighted on GH Kwaku's Instagram page, McBrown is seen seated on a couch with Poloo kneeling before her.

After a brief exchange between them, McBrown gestured Poloo to get up before shaking her hand.

Poloo's apology to McBrown excites fans on social media

The apology from Akuapem Poloo to McBrown and the reaction have got many online observers applauding the two of them.

lydia_healthislyf said:

I'm so proud of the new Poloo, well done dear

lordlugarrd said:

Damm This Brings Tears in My Eyes...Love And Unity ❤️❤️❤️❤️

enyo_makeupandmore2018 said:

I love her humility, we are human and we are not always right. Bravooo love

nana.akua.737 said:

That's a pure human, knowing you are wrong and making a correction❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

brival_glamour said:

Nana Ama is such a HUMBLE CELEBRITY and I really admire her for that. God bless you @iamamamcbrown

McBrown Regrets Not Attending University

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has spoken about how her life would have been different if she had furthered her education.

The media personality has always been vocal about not being very learned. During a speech at UCC, McBrown predicted that she would have been great if she had the opportunity to continue her education to the tertiary level.

