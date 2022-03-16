Over the years, TV3's Talented Kids’ show has produced winners with diverse, special and unique talents.

They are made up of singers, rappers, DJs, poets, historians, makeup artists, and many other talents.

Five of them have maintained their relevance in the entertainment industry as winners and are still making waves in the trends.

YEN.com.gh brings you the photos of how five of the past winners – Nakeeyat Dramani, DJ Switch, Tutulapato, Nana AK, and Akwadaa Nyame look.

1. Tutulapato: Tutulapato, real name Cosmos Boako, won the competition in 2013. That is 9 years ago, at a time he was just a small boy. Tutulapato is currently in his second year at the St. John’s Grammar School and still pursing his rap career. YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Tutulapato rapping with the name of Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess. He is currently 16 years:

2. DJ Switch: DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh, has also grown so fast after winning Talented Kids in 2017. 5 years later, she is making waves in the entertainment industry thrilling Ghanaians with her super special talents. Apart from being a prolific DJ, Erica can also dance, sing, and act so well to the amazement of her fans and followers, at age 14.

3. Nakeeyat Dramani: The 10-year-old poet won Talented Kids 2019 edition when she was just seven years. She wowed the whole of Ghana with her poetry skills at that young age. She was exceptional in that year’s edition as she formulated her own poetry pertaining to circumstances during that period.

4. Nana AK: Nana AK won the Talented Kids competition in 2020 as a historian. As young as he was at age 8, this small boy could tell and explain things of the past in so much detail that the judges on the show, as well audience, were shocked at his intelligence.

5. Akwadaa Nyame: The little boy was a singer on the show. At just age 8, he could sing any highlife song and act like the singers of the songs themselves. After his win, Akwadaa Nyame caused a stir with a revelation he made about his father:

