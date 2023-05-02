A video of a young boy who looks like popular actor Yaw Dabo has gone viral and got many social media users laughing

The young boy had a smile on his face as he stood with his family, who teased him and pointed out how much he looked like the actor

Netizens who saw the video were initially confused, with many folks mistaking him for a younger Dabo

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a young boy bearing an uncanny resemblance to Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has taken social media by storm. The hilarious footage showed the boy standing with his family, all of whom could not contain their laughter at the resemblance.

Yaw Dabo (L & R) gets his own lookalike (M). Photo Source: Samuel Dabo

Source: Facebook

The young boy was seen sporting a big grin as he was teased by his family members, who pointed out how much he resembled the popular actor. The video has garnered massive traction on popular social media platform TikTok, with many netizens struggling to differentiate between the boy and the real Yaw Dabo.

Initially, some social media users were puzzled and confused upon watching the video, as they thought it was an old clip of the award-winning actor in his younger days. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the young boy was not Yaw Dabo but his lookalike.

The young boy has won the hearts of many with his striking resemblance to the popular Ghanaian actor. Many folks jokingly said every celebrity in Ghana was going to discover their lookalike before the year ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There have been numerous celebrity lookalikes in Ghana over the past few months.

Yaw Dabo's lookalike gets peeps laughing

Yaw Dabo's lookalike had many folks dying with laughter as they dropped hilarious comments.

@Kofi perry wrote:

By December de3, na obiaa anya no lookalike

Ransy Boat commented:

ahhhhh....are u sure this is not Yaw Dabo when he was young

Ewurasi_star❤️ reacted:

Ei! I thought it’s the real Yaw Dabo oo

Saka's Lookalike Pops Up In Ghana, Video Of Him Posing For Pictures In Arsenal Jersey Leaves Peeps Confused

In another story, a video of a young man being hailed by some football fans in Ghana as Bukayo Saka's younger brother has raised eyebrows.

The young man who wore an Arsenal shirt acted shy just like the 21-year-old, as he interacted with some football fans after a game.

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed surprise about where all these lookalikes were popping out from.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh