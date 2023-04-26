A video of a young man being hailed by some football fans in Ghana as Bukayo Saka's younger brother has raised eyebrows

The young man who wore an Arsenal shirt acted shy just like the 21-year-old as he interacted with some football fans after a game

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed surprise as to where all these lookalikes are popping out from

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man is fast gaining popularity on social media due to the striking resemblance he shares with Arsenal FC and England international Bukayo Saka.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man who donned an Arsenal jersey was seen posing for pictures with spectators on the playing field just before he took leave of them.

Man who looks like Bukayo Saka was sighted in Ghana Photo credit:@codemicky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With people hailing him as Saka's younger brother, the young man who apparently had finished playing a football match briefly smiled and waved at the onlookers before he took a seat.

Although the exact location where the six-second video shot remains unknown, netizens who reacted to the video tend to agree that he bears similar features that warrant the description as a Saka lookalike based on his height, his looks and skin colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the nice video had raked in over 2000 likes and 86 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of Saka lookalike

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed surprise as to how these lookalikes have suddenly popped up and have become popular figures.

Black Cena replied:

Only Ghana u can get your lookalike, what a country 5k for him

Joojo Patrick suggested:

He needs to link up with PARTEY lookalike

alexandersagoe92 added:

This country has the photocopy of every celebrity

Sadio Mane lookalike pops up in Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man sharing a striking resemblance with Bayern Munich and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, has surfaced online.

The man who is said to have been sighted in Tema looks exactly like the reigning African footballer of the year.

In a video shared on Instagram by @ghonetv on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Ghanaian man is seen wearing a red t-shirt over a pair of jeans. He had parts of his hair dyed in a manner which is similar to that of the former Liverpool star's hairstyle.

Fameye lookalike surfaces

Also, Ghanaian musician Fameye's lookalike has reared his head and is making waves with his striking resemblance to the singer. He popped out of nowhere and joined a group of lookalikes that has taken social media by storm.

The young man surfaced after the lookalike of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise, and Mr Drew initiated him into their group.

The group, whose numbers seem to have grown as the days go by, have revealed that they will be doing music as a full-time job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh