Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif met Jamaican singer Kranium in the U.S. and this has brought smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians

The two are billed to perform at the concert of American singer Pharell Williams at Virginia Beach

Many Ghanaians have shared the photo on social media expressing their joy of the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker expanding his network by meeting internationally recognised musicians

A viral photo of Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif meeting Jamaican singer Kranium in the U.S. has excited many people in the country.

Black Sherif meets Jamaican Musician Kranium in Virginia. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif and Kranium meet in the U.S.

The paths of these two musicians crossed since they were scheduled to perform at a concert organised by American singer Pharell Williams.

It is not certain what they discussed, however, many people online are suspecting that they would be preparing a banger for their fans in due time.

Outfits of Black Sherif and Kranium

The 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker and the 'Nobody Has To Know' hitmaker were spotted both wearing hoodies. They were both dressed casually, with Blacko wearing black cargo pants and Kranium, a blue tracksuit.

The Jamaican singer accessorised his look with a wristwatch that was partially hidden underneath his long-sleeved hoodie, a dark sunglasses that he wore on his forehead.

Blacko had his bag on his back, while Kranium held his waist bag in his hand. The Ghanaian rapper wore black designer crocs and a hat to style his look.

Below is a photo of the memorable moment Black Sherif met Kranium.

Black Sherif to perform at Something In The Water concert

Black Sherif is billed to perform together with other international musicians at Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water concert.

The concert is set to take place from April 28 to April 30, 2023, at Virginia Beach, the U.S. state of Virginia.

He would be sharing the stage with musicians such as Nigeria's Ayra Starr, American rapper Lil Wayne, 'Just Wanna Rock' hitmaker Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

See details of the artiste lineup below.

Ghanaians react to viral photo of Black Sherif meeting Kranium

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their excitement after a photo of Black Sherif meeting Kranium emerged on social media.

vicks_collection_gh questioned:

And you say Artist of the Year is who again?

nanaboateng579 said:

Blacko to the world

zomelreal stated:

Spoil there

on_god2244 commented:

Blacko To The Waise

Popcaan features Black Sherif on his 'Celebrate' song

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jamaican musician Popcaan featured Black Sherif on his 'Celebrate' song which is off his 'Great Is He' album.

Black Sherif's verse on the song talks about his triumphs over trials and tribulations in his life and musical career and features a prayer from God to turn things around.

Fans of the 'Oh Paradise' crooner reacted to the splendid news and congratulated the award-winning rapper for his achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh