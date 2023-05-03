Popular social media sensation and braggart Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, was spotted by the roadside trying to board public transportation

The hilarious man who likes to brag about how wealthy he is and how many cars he has had many folks laughing when they saw the footage

Many social media users and fans of the likeable media personality dropped hilarious comments

Social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, is known for his outrageous claims about his wealth and his collection of luxury cars, which he brags about on his show with media personality Bright Kankam Boadu.

In a hilarious turn of events, the self-proclaimed millionaire was spotted by the roadside, trying to board a public bus like any regular person. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with many fans and followers of the Ship Dealer finding the situation absolutely hilarious.

Many social media users took to the comments section to poke fun at Khan's predicament, with some suggesting that he would probably deny that he was the person in the video. Others joked that he was probably just using the bus to transport one of his many luxury cars.

Despite the amusing nature of the incident, it is clear that Oliver Khan remains a beloved figure among his fans. Ship Dealer and Kanakam Boadu entertain Ghanaians on their radio show on Fridays.

Ship Dealer Gets Peeps Laughing

Prince wrote:

I think he is coming to buy that place for a new project

Nana Kwame commented:

The only ship dealer in Ghana when he sees this video he is going to deny that he is not the one

francisquarcoe105@gmail.com wrote:

perhaps he dey want buy the whole townkankam come see ur boy

Sharon wrote:

where is mr kamkam he should come and see the dicey man

