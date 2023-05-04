Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is confident that wihtout any doubt, he would bag all the awards he has been nominated for at the 2023 edition of the VGMAs

He stated that from Album of the Year to Artiste of the Year, he is certain about sweeping such competitive awards

Many of his fans have rallied their support behind him as they wait in anticiaption for the awards show on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has expressed confidence in winning all the awards he has been nominated for in the 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Black Sherif confident about VGMA win. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif confident about sweeping VGMA awards

With the VGMAs approaching, Black Sherif, in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, stated that he is certain about sweeping all the awards he has been nominated for.

"All of them. But Album of the Year, I'm telling you that we would carry it," he told Zionfelix.

He further stated that for the Artiste of the Year, HipHop Artiste of the Year, as well as all the other awards he would bag all of them.

"Songwriter? We would carry that one as well."

Watch the full interview below from 19:33 minutes.

Ghanaians react to a video of Black Sherif talking about his VGMA nominations

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their satisfaction with his response as they rallied their unending support for the thriving rapper.

Below are selected comments from the post:

Global African said:

I love this guy … his belief in his work and his faith in God is beautiful.

Vlog King stated:

Blacko is the real rep of Zongo We don’t have negative feelings. We move away from it

Nana Roca commented:

Blacko is great and deep thinker, don't mistake him for arrogance.

Iceberg Zamani said:

Man Dey Talk Facts...Album Of The Year

Patricia Caped remarked:

He is really maturing, and it’s obvious in this interview.

Medikal rallies support behind Black Sherif to sweep 24VGMA Artiste of the Year

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal had expressed his unending support for Black Sherif.

Medikal stated that he is a big fan of the "Oil In My Head" hitmaker and thus fully supports the budding rapper.

He shared his opinions on the TV3 New Day show in a conversation with cohosts of the show, Roland Walker, Berla Mundi, and Cookie Tee.

