Nana Ama McBrown shared a lovely message for Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as he marked his birthday

The post comes a few weeks after she left UTV for Onua TV, a move which sparked massive debate in the country

Many people joined her in celebrating the business mogul as he turned a year older

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown posted a heartfelt message to one of the cofounders of United Television (UTV), Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as he marked his birthday.

This comes at a time when her move from UTV to Onua TV/FM has generated diverse debate.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The Empress posted two of the trending photos of the CEO of Special Group of Companies as he marked his birthday.

Captioning the post, she wished him a happy birthday and prayed to God that he grants him long life on earth.

She also encouraged him to enjoy his day since it was a special one.

Mrs McBrown Mensah concluded her message with the word Amen and the prayer hands to indicate that she hopes her prayer comes true.

"Happy Birthday Dr Ofori Sarpong. Dr #liveLONG. Enjoy your day. Amen #BRIMM," Nana Ama McBrown wrote on her Instagram page.

See the heartfelt post of Nana Ama McBrown celebrating Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ghanaians join McBrown in celebrating Dr Sarpong

More birthday wishes and prayers filled the comment section of Nana Ama McBrown's post as he celebrated Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his birthday.

Despite and friends celebrate Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2023, in grand style.

He was surrounded by his closest friend Dr Osei Kwame Despite and their East Legon Executive Club friends.

They gifted him three well-decorated cakes, Hennessey and more expensive alcoholic beverages.

