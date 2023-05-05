Famous Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong turned a year older on May 5, 2023, and was celebrated by his friends and family

Videos show loved ones presenting gifts to him and joining him in cutting his birthday cakes

Lots of birthday wishes and prayers continue to pour in for Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

CEO of Special Group of Companies, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2034 in grand style.

He was surrounded by his closest friend Dr Osei Kwame Despite and their friends from the East Legon Executive Club.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his friends celebrate his birthday. Image Credit: @utvghana

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong cuts cakes, and receives gifts

In a series of videos that emerged on social media, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was captured cutting his birthday cakes.

Amidst the popping and spraying of champagne, friends joined him as they cut his first cake.

The cake was from the East Legon Executive Club, as the writings and the sportsmen symbols indicated on it.

In another video, they present gifts to the celebrant. Some of the gifts included Hennessey and other expensive alcoholic beverages, as well as two large cakes.

See the video below of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and friends cutting a birthday cake.

Below is another video of gifts being presented to Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ghanaians celebrate Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his birthday

Many Ghanaians admired how Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's friends made him feel special on his birthday.

Others questioned the whereabouts of Despite Media broadcaster Abeiku Santana since he is known to MC events, including Despite's 61st birthday bash.

See selected messages from the comment section of the posts:

craig.j.eff said:

I no dey see Abeiku for there. Why he travel?

_ohema_a stated:

This fitness club tho hehe

i_am_love_oriented_ said:

Ei So these People are always cutting cake ‍♀️

bra_joe12 remarked:

Birthday cake wey dem dey cut with sword money is talking

kellinhagan commented:

Where's Abeiku Santana??

afriyie_baa said:

No wonder he's soo calm cos May Borns are very calm, humble and down to earth, especially the Taurus ones

