Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has thrown water on Ghana's hottest song at the moment, Kwaku The Traveller

According to the gospel singer and evangelist, Black Sherif's song was one from the camp of witches

Black Sherif's latest song has been on the lips of many people both in Ghana and abroad after it was released weeks ago

Outspoken Ghanaian Gospel musician and preacher, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has described Black Sherif’s latest hit song ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ as a song from witches.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on a radio show and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Nyarko downplayed Black Sherif's song when it was brought to his attention.

The radio show host played the song on the show and noted that it was the hottest song in the country at the moment.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko however begged to differ and indicated that the song was not a holy one but rather one made for witches or from the camp of witches.

According to him, it is not one of the angelic songs and that every song not written to please God is “abayifuo nnwom” meaning “songs of witches”.

The man of God did not however give an explanation for his rather bizarre tag on the song which took the show host and other panellists by surprise.

Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller was released a little over a week ago and has been the number one song on most of the popular streaming platforms.

It has topped Apple Music charts in Nigeria, being the number one streamed song on Shazam and producing a challenge on video-sharing apps, TikTok and Instagram.

Many have praised the First Sermon crooner for achieving a feat no Ghanaian artiste has attained.

Evangelist Nyarko is known for hit songs like ‘Bo Mpae’, ‘Mafa No Abo Me Bo’ and ‘David Ba’.

