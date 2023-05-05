Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Special Group of Companies celebrated his birthday wearing a helmet to protect his head from the impacts of water thrown at him

The president of the East Legon Executives celebrated his birthday with some members of the group and was ponded with water

The humble and God-fearing businessman was cheered on by his friends as he cut a cake with them

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Special Group of Companies, Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his birthday with East Legon Executives members who were ready to pond him with water.

In a video posted on Instagram by UTv, the president of the East Legon executives decided to put on a helmet, knowing that his friends would mob him during his birthday celebration and pour buckets of water on him.

The businessman, who has celebrated most of his birthdays with Osei Kwame Despite, walked towards a well-known spot where almost all the members of the East Legon Executives had been showered with water and were gently pushed onto the ground.

He immediately covered his helmet with his hand and laid down quietly as they poured buckets of water on him. The exciting birthday celebration ritual for the members of the group excited members who continued to cutting of cake and merry.

Watch the video of Ofori Sarpong being bathed with water at his birthday celebration

Ghanaians react to the video of Ofori Sarpong's birthday celebration

Some Ghanaians who found the celebration funny reacted positively to the video while talking about persons in the video who were spraying him with water

_travisnana commented:

Nadjei tirimu y3 den sene bonsam

nanayhaw_hyde commented:

I thought this was done only in JHS and SHS, but this shows that men never grow Happy birthday

africanweddingalbum commented:

U guys dey worry the MC paaao hahahaha it's hilarious...woow

elynam_sneez commented:

he way he understood the assignment and fell flat for me

