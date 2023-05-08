'Fa No Fom' hitmaker, DJ Azonto, caused a stir with his looks at the 2023 VGMA

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is one of Ghana's entertainment industry's biggest night

The star-dubbed event gave musicians, TV hosts and celebrities the platform to express themselves creatively

Ghanaian musician Mark Kwesi Arthur and DJ Azonto made history at the just-ended 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

DJ Azonto wore a feminine outfit which was complimented by a long blond wig, long pink painted artificial nails and silver platform heels.

Many have criticised him for promoting cross-dressing in Ghana with his appearance on the red carpet.

According to DJ Azonto, dressing like a woman has been his signature look since he officially entered the music industry. He claimed this style was revealed to him in a dream, and so he decided to give it a try.

DJ Azonto fond of dressing like a woman

Sometime in March, DJ Azonto complained bitterly about the way people disrespect him because he dresses like a woman.

In an interview with Onua TV, he revealed that despite how he looks, he has been very consistent with his music.

DJ Azonto claims VGMA look cost about $200k

His latest shocker at the VGMA had people questioning DJ Azonto's motives for wearing a dress to one of the most important nights of his career.

Speaking in an interview, he said his outfit was very expensive, and his necklace alone cost about $200K, which is equivalent to GH¢2,360,108.00.

Before, I used t wear a lot of gold. But now, gold has become too common. So now we've switched to diamonds. So everything you see is diamonds. I think only my chain will amount to about $200,000

Watch the video below:

Twitter reacts to DJ Azonto's pink dress to the 2023 VGMA

Mixed emotions greeted DJ Azonto's looks at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

@nanaquame66 said:

Whaaaaaaat??? Africans we are really a joke. A TV station which is competing the national Television showing this joke? Tswwwwwwwwww.

@sherifiIssaka1 commented:

You fool paaaaa gyimme.

@Crushest110 wrote:

Could’ve just stopped from when he painted his beards.

