Music star Kwesi Arthur was not at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which made fans wonder why he was absent

In a TikTok video the rapper shared after the awards show, he was on a luxury boat chilling and hilariously jamming to Italian music in shorts and a fedora hat

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some wondering why he was not at the awards show, whiles others complained that his grip on the airwaves had loosened

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Music sensation Kwesi Arthur was noticeably missing from the highly anticipated Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which left many fans wondering why the young artist was absent from the annual event.

Kwesi Arthur Goes On Luxury Boat Cruise Photo Source: kwesiarthur

Source: TikTok

Speculations ran rife about the reasons behind Kwesi Arthur's absence from the prestigious music awards ceremony. Fans had eagerly anticipated seeing the "Grind Day" hitmaker rock the stage with his electrifying performances. However, to the surprise of many, Kwesi Arthur was not spotted anywhere in sight.

In a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral on social media, Kwesi Arthur was seen on a luxury boat, enjoying the cool breeze and the serene waters. The rapper hilariously jammed to Italian music while donning a pair of shorts and a stylish fedora hat.

The video sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing their disappointment that the rapper missed the VGMA. Others felt that Kwesi Arthur's grip on the airwaves had loosened, and he needed to up his game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kwesi Arthur boat ride sparks reactions

bigcalm007 commented:

Wo music career no ato nsuom

Brianna wrote:

Where is Afia Odo? I didn’t see the two of you at the VGMA ooo. Chill

B A R B A R A❤️‍

There’s time for everything,let a brother live his life as he pleases …T

Big Coco reacted:

Shaving stick is expensive y’all

Kwesi Arthur Lookalike: Ghanaian Man Who Looks Like Ace Rapper Goes Viral

In another story, A young man who shares similar looks with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has gone viral after a video of him popped up on TikTok.

He sported a thick rasta hairdo similar to that of his idol and tried to mimic his fashion style.

The video left many in stitches as they dropped hilarious comments, with some folks calling him the watered-down version of the rapper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh