Kumawood actor Wayoosi in a beautiful video he shared on his YouTube channel, visited the market with his adorable wife Evelyn

In the footage, the pair went shopping together because Wayoosi initially felt like she was not being honest with the pricing of foodstuff

Wayoosi and his adorable lady often make funny YouTube videos together which entertain fans, and this was no different as their bond brought joy to the faces of many

Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi gave fans a glimpse of his personal life in a heartwarming video on his YouTube channel.

Wayoosi visits market with his wife Photo Source: Wayoosi TV

Source: Youtube

The video showed Wayoosi and his beautiful wife Evelyn visiting the market together, and the adorable couple had fans swooning over their sweet display of affection.

In the footage, Wayoosi and his wife could be seen strolling through the bustling market, picking out fresh produce and haggling with vendors over prices. Wayoosi, known for his keen sense of humour, initially felt like his wife was not being honest with the pricing of foodstuff, leading to some playful banter between the two.

Fans of the Kumawood actor are no strangers to the hilarious YouTube videos he makes with his wife. Wayoosi and Evelyn brought joy to their viewers as they showed off their love and affection for each other.

The couple's bond was palpable in the way they laughed and joked with each other, and fans could not help but feel a sense of happiness watching them together. Wayoosi started his YouTube journey through skit actor Ras Nene.

Wayoosi and wife win hearts with their video

Dorothy Nsiah commented:

Wayoosi n wife are very funny ✌️

Dora Sarpong wrote:

I love the two of you together acting. Very educational about married life. Give us some more Wofa Wayo

Emmanuel Abeka reacted:

Senior wayo and wife God bless you at least we living abroad will know the economy now in Ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh