Diminutive Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has hailed Dr Likee for helping him revamp his YouTube Channel, which has helped him earn over GH₵20,000 a month

Wayoosi, in an interview with Zionfelix, stated that the amount is more than what he earns from playing roles in movies

Ghanaians have commended him for speaking highly of Dr Likee and giving him credit for the success of his YouTube Channel, Wayoosi Tv

Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi has disclosed that his fellow actor and comedian Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, inspired him to be consistent on his YouTube Channel.

He shared that after a month of uploading a video onto the channel, which Dr Likee helped him create, his subscribers skyrocketed, boosting his revenue.

Dr Likee (left) and Wayoosi (right) in photos.

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Zionfelix TV, Wayoosi revealed that after that first month of uploading videos, he made over GH₵20,000, more than he made from acting movies.

Sharing more background stories of how Dr Likee influenced him to revamp his YouTube Channel, he said that they went to an event at Sehwi, and Dr Likee asked him about the progress of his YouTube Channel.

Wayoosi then responded with an excuse saying that playing roles in movies takes a bigger portion of his time. At that moment, Dr Likee made someone shoot a video for him, which he uploaded on his channel and urged him to be consistent.

"My YouTube Channel is more than the World Cup. It has helped me a lot. I won't lie to you; the money I have made from YouTube, I've never seen some before."

Watch the beginning of the interview where Wayoosi speaks about his YouTube journey.

Comments from Ghanaians

Richard Kwaku Kusi said:

To be honest, Dr Likee is the GOAT in Ghana movies right now, whether we like it or not. And all that Snr man Osei is saying, they are all true... RESPECT WAYOOSI Greetings from Qatar

gh elkannah stated:

It takes only good people to accept the fact that their fellows are doing pretty well than them or are ahead of them. Big ups Wayoosi, you've gained my respect

Offei Eric Youtuber commented:

Thanks to Dr Likee. He’s doing the best

Ruth Danso stated:

I like Dr Likee; he is not selfish. God bless him.

Siaw Richard remarked:

Wayo is a very calculated speaker. He speaks extremely well...

