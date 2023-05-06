Kwaku Manu and his young daughter Vida in a hilarious YouTube video, quarrelled over house chores

The hilarious pair had folks in stitches as they exchanged words and spoke their mind to one another in a jovial manner

The video pleased many of Kwaku Manu's YouTube subscribers as they admired the bond he had with his kids

Kwaku Manu, the Kumawood actor and popular YouTuber, has delighted his fans once again with a hilarious video featuring his young daughter Vida. In the video, the pair can be seen playfully quarrelling over who should do the household chores.

Kwaku Manu quarrelling with his daughter Photo Source: Kwaku Manu TV

Source: Youtube

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Kwaku Manu asking his daughter to help her siblings with some chores around the house. But Vida, who appeared to be in a mischievous mood, refused to cooperate and, at a point, told her father that he behaved like a child but later apologized.

What follows is a hilarious exchange of words between the father and daughter, with both of them speaking their minds in a playful and jovial manner. At one point, Kwaku Manu threatened to punish his daughter for the comment she passed. Vida was remorseful, and the pair laughed the issue off.

The video has been a hit with the actor's fans, who have praised him for his playful and affectionate relationship with his children. Many have commented on the strong bond that he has with his kids and have expressed admiration for the way he handles parenting.

Kwaku Manu and his daughter spark reactions

Samuel Sedodey wrote:

Man of love for children ❤

All football highlights ⚽⚽ said:

Maame Vida has grown well ❤

W Kofi also said:

Maame K apologize well ❤❤

Source: YEN.com.gh