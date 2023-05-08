Stonebwoy, in a video, happily danced in his swimming pool while his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, took a video of him and cheered him

The dancehall star looked like he was having the time of his life as he showed off his impressive dance moves

Louisa shared the video on her TikTok page, and fans were impressed by the love and bond between the pair, hailing her for being a supportive wife

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, has been caught on camera living his best life while dancing in his swimming pool. The video, shared on social media by his lovely wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has sent fans into a frenzy.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa Photo Source: drlouisa

In the video, Stonebwoy exhibited his delicate dance moves as he splashed around in the crystal-clear water of his magnificent swimming pool. With a wide grin, he seemed to enjoy every moment of his aquatic dance routine. Meanwhile, his supportive wife was behind the camera, cheering him on and capturing every moment of his performance.

The love and bond between Stonebwoy and his wife were evident in the video, and fans could not help but admire the couple's strong connection. Many praised Dr Louisa for being a supportive wife and applauded her for sharing such a heartwarming moment with the world.

It is not the first time that Dr Louisa Satekla has shown her unwavering support for her husband's career. The dentist and mother of two has been a pillar of strength to Stonebwoy, helping him achieve success in his music career.

On multiple occasions, Louisa has used her platform to promote Stonebwoy's music, sharing his songs and videos on her social media pages. She has also attended his shows and events, always cheering him on from the sidelines.

Fans admire Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa

iloveyousm wrote:

Stonebwoy has the best partner in the world ❤️

Novilove commented:

hyping your man is also a whole vibe

Burniton Talent wrote:

My Asa boni president I love you so much BHIM NATION

