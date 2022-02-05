Becca has turned heads on social media with her latest video from her gym showing off her stunning looks

In the viral video, Becca was seen having her routine workout with her fitness tainer

The video has really caught the eye of her followers on Instagram as they couldn't keep calm

Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca has caused a stir on social media with her latest video.

Becca is one of the energetic female singers currently at the top level when it comes to music in Ghana.

The award-winning singer doesn't joke with her health as she has released a video of how she trains to stay fit.

Becca shows off workout skills in the gym; flaunts banging looks in video (Photo credit: Instagram/Becca)

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of one was seen having her routine workout with her gym instructor.

From the video, the beautiful singer flaunted her looks as her well-endowed shape looks awesome.

Her caption read, "Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable."

Fans reaction

Becca's video has attracted massive reaction from her loyal fans on social media

daddybosco:

"Go girl go, waiting for another #hit"

ratiebwoy:

"Wale come see oo ebi nigerian music she carry do her video"

official_judyrobert:

"That one lady that I know for a fact is focus and mind her business in Accra the power woman. U are indeed a champion"

new__1guy:

"You're always my favorite artist in Africa"

aisha_abdul_ghana8:

"Woow very nice sis

