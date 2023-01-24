Wayoosi, in a video, looked dapper as he sported a rasta hairdo, rocked two gold chains and wore a pair of fashionable sunglasses

The lively Kumawood actor was in his Toyota SUV when he spotted an acquaintance who happened to be celebrating his birthday and had a chit-chat with him

Wayoosi has paid his dues as an actor and seems to be enjoying life and living comfortably

Legendary Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, in a video, was cruising in his expensive Toyota SUV when he met a long-time friend by the roadside.

An excited Wayoosi stopped in the middle of the road and had a conversation with the young man who goes by the name Fuba.

The young man pulled out his phone and videoed Wayoosi. He informed him that it was his birthday, and the affable actor wished him a happy birthday and prayed for God's blessings and mercies to follow him.

In the video, Wayoosi looked different as he sported a new rasta hairdo. He looked dapper as he rocked a fashionable coat of many colours and complemented it with two gold chains, a gold watch and a big silver ring.

The actor also wore a pair of large sunglasses and earrings, giving him a more "gangster" look. The vehicle Wayoosi drove was Toyota SUV, but it was unclear the exact model it was, as the video only captured the side of the car.

The ride, however looked expensive as the interior had a luxury feel to it. The video showed that Wayoosi was living life to the fullest.

The Kumawood actor has paid his dues in the movie industry, and it is only befitting that he enjoys the fruits of his labour.

