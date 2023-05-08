Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther said she would like to collaborate with Black Sherif on a song

The singer added that she was happy for the artiste on winning the highest award of the night since he deserved it

The gospel artiste, who had earlier engaged with the hip-hop artiste at the AICC's Dome during their sound check said she admired the persona of the award-winning artiste

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther said she would be happy to work with Black Sherif on a song. She added that she was glad to have been nominated for the award and knew that all the other nominees were deserving of the prestigious award.

Black Sherif and Piesie Esther Photo credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther talks about not being pained or cheated by VGMA

In a discussion with Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media at the grounds of the VGMA ceremony, the gospel artiste said she was not hurt about the award she lost to Black Sherif.

Her reason was that, just like herself, all the other nominees in the category deserved to win. Piesie was also asked if she felt cheated by the award scheme since many Ghanaians tipped her to win the award, but she answered by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

No, not at all. Everyone deserved the award. Everybody worked hard and I am happy for Black Sherif.

In Piesie's recent interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on Joy FM on May 8, 2023, the gospel artiste was grateful to her fans and all those who have supported her throughout her music career.

When asked whether she would collaborate with Black Sherif, the newly crowned Artiste of The Year at the 2023 VGMA, she said she would love to work together with Black Sherif on a gospel song.

The celebrated gospel artiste whose Waye Me Yie song became a hit with over 3 million views on YouTube, garnering seven nominations at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), said she was happy for Black Sherif.

Piesie was hopeful for a collaboration with the talented singer and said:

He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me do gospel.

Piesie Esther - Wayε Me Yie (Official Video)

Eno Barony teases Medikal for failing to win an award with a keyholder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that after Medikal failed to take home a prize at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) event, he got into an online debate with his fellow rapper, Eno Barony.

Eno Barony received a keyholder from Medikal, who then returned it to him after making fun of her for not winning an award a few months before. Following the amusing interaction, fans of the rappers replied and expressed their admiration for the two rappers' sense of humour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh