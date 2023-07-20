Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has allegedly been arrested by Ghana Police when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport

The incident is said to have happened late Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023

The arrest is claimed to have been initiated by a cruise ship company after Black Sherif took their money and refused to perform at their event

Ghanaian music star Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly called Black Sherif, was allegedly arrested for defrauding a cruise company through breach of contract.

According to celebrity blogger and entertainment journalist Eugene Nkansah, Black Sherif's management brokered a $40,000 (GH¢455,000) with Cruise People Ltd.

The agreement was for the Black Sherif to perform at the Afro Cruise Jam on August 19, 2023, in Greece. But he did not make an appearance nor refund the initial payment fee.

Reports reveal that the artiste and his booking agent, Echo Location Talent Agency confirmed receipt of an initial payment of $20,000 (GH¢227,500).

But Black Sherif and his team did not fulfil their end of the agreement, which included a video confirming his participation and availability for the show on the cruise ship.

Ghanaians react to why the music star was dragged into a waiting police van

While many spoke against Black Sherif's work ethic, others believed the musician was innocent and that time would reveal the truth.

mc_sammyyung commented:

Hmm, the EGO! Is what brings them down. He should just be humble and do his job well simple. He should not let this stop his shine else he’s done!!!

cassandradwumah commented:

Next time, when you take money from a client obey the contract. He did the same thing to his formal management, but he is the 'recent lover boy of Ghanaians' so they keep supporting this nonsense. He should continue with this dirty ego.

citizen_milla commented:

If you pay money to an artiste management and the artiste refuses to show up, do you have to arrest the artiste?

music_alexand commended:

This for real. I don't get it. If you've been paid to perform you ought to deliver. If not, refund and explain. Why take money and confirm receipt but not show up. If this is true, then Blacko do yawa. We celebrate him, but if he acts unprofessional, we need to let him know I see some hypocritical comments already.

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and other contest 2023 Emmy Africa Awards Man of the Year

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported key nominees in the 2023 Emy Africa Awards, including Black Sherif.

The fiercely contested category featured the top Ghanaian artiste for this year. The list includes Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy.

The upcoming award ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Accra.

EMY Africa Awards aim to celebrate distinguished men and women doing great things and making an impact across the continent.

Peeps reacted positively to Black Sherif's nomination

