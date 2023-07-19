Black Sherif has been nominated for the Man of the Year award at the upcoming Emy Awards Africa, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Accra

The young budding musician has been nominated alongside Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy, who are likely to give him a run for his money

The aim of the prestigious award is to celebrate distinguished men and women doing great things and making an impact across the continent

Budding superstar musician Black Sherif has been announced as a nominee for the coveted the Emy Awards Africa Man of the Year award, alongside other notable artistes such as Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif

The Emy Awards Africa, which is in its eighth year, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, and it aims to recognise and celebrate distinguished men and women who are making a significant impact across the continent. With this nomination, Black Sherif's dedication to his craft and his immense influence on the music scene are being acknowledged and applauded.

It is no surprise Black Sherif has been nominated for the award, as he has been making tremendous waves in Africa and beyond with his unique music and relatable lyrics. In the past year, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker has captivated audiences with his emotional lyrics and thought-provoking songs, addressing issues that resonate deeply with many Ghanaian youth.

However, Black Sherif is up against some tough competition. Camidoh, KiDi, King Promise, and Stonebwoy are all respected artistes in their own right, and they are likely to give him a run for his money.

He has also been nominated for the Headies

Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie also bagged nominations for the 2023 Headies Award.

The talented artistes are competing for the West African Artiste of the Year award.

Aside from the three, The Therapist, a Librerian singer, is the only foreign competition in the category.

Black Sherif sets massive record

In another story, Black Sherif was reported to have set a new record for the most streamed album by a Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay.

The award-winning artiste has reached a total of 300 million streams on Boomplay.

Fans of Blacko have applauded him for the milestone and encouraged him to work harder.

