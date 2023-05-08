Ghanaian rapper Medikal was engaged in a Twitter back and forth with his colleague rapper Eno Barony after he failed to win an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA)

Medikal presented a keyholder to Eno Barony, teasing her for not winning an award some months ago and had the keyholder returned to him as they tweeted about it

Fans of the rappers who were following the funny conversation reacted to it and admired the humour the two rappers shared

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong and Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, respectively known as Medikal and Eno Barony, were involved in a funny Twitter banter as they gifted themselves key holders for not winning an award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Medikal (left), Eno Barony (Right) Photo credit: @amgmedikal @eno_barony

Source: Instagram

Medikal loses Best Rapper award to Amerado Burner

Medikal had a disappointing night after his electrifying performance at the VGMA 2023. The VGMAs' Best Rpper nominations featured all-male rap artistes, and the competition was tougher among the talented rappers.

Medikal could not secure a win and lost the award to the "Obiaa boa" hitmaker Amerado Burner who was in competition with Strongman, Lyrical Joe, Medikal, Teephlow and Sarkodie.

However, Medikal and rappers in the category who lost to Amerado were not the only disappointed persons after the awards night.

Ghanaian music writer Myers Hansen had tipped Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie to win the Best Rapper award in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Myers noted that looking at the work done by the parties in the category, Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie had released an album and have had these EPs excel, making them the right candidates for the award.

I would say Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie could win the Best Rapper award. When you look at the awards nominees, Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie did a very good job. They are the only two artistes in the category who released an album and had their songs doing well, Myers said

Eno trolls Medikal over VGMA snub

In a trending Twitter banter, Eno Barony posted a photo of Medikal teasing her in a tweet and gifting her a keyholder after she failed to win an award at the VGMAs some months ago.

The keyholder, which had the design of the VGMA award, was meant to tease Eno after the funny award-winning rapper shared it in his quest to tease her.

Medikal's initial tweet read:

On behalf of VGMA, I present this award to Eno

Months later, Eno Barony, who had kept the funny tweet purported to tease her, replied to the tweet, returning the keyholder to Medikal after failing to win the Best Rap Performance award at the VGMA 2023 on May 6, 2023.

Eno Barony wrote:

On behalf of VGMA, i give this award back to MDK

Medikal replied to the funny tweet by saying:

VGMA please Eno is laughing at me .

See the tweet between Medikal and Eno Barony below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Eno Barony and Medikal's posts

Some Ghanaians reacted to the funny tweets positively, and teased the rappers for some funny lines they used in their raps while pledging not to take the artistes seriously after the funny banter

@lalrain2 commented:

ano be chicken, but ago succeed, bro what kind rap line be this

@shaba_charles

Shatta Wale ly no bi awura wo mu. We dey enjoy you everywhere

@AkuaREJ commented:

this is the last time I will take Eno and Mdk seriously aaaarh

@JhibReal commented:

The two of you ankasa, mo lass aa ni

Medikal talks about being a better rapper than Eno Barony

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Eno Barony was ridiculed by Medikal, who claimed they could never engage in a rap duel because he was too talented for him.

The Omo Ada hitmaker admonished Eno Barony to stay in her lane and avoid engaging in rap combat with him. Eno Barony claimed she was a better rapper than him, to which Medikal reacted.

Source: YEN.com.gh