Ghanaian singer and media personality Michy turned heads online with the outfit she wore to host Movement Showbiz

She was spotted wearing a white crop top and star-studded mini skirt tha flaunted the fine skin around her mid section and legs

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked as they filled the comment section with compliments, love and heart emojis

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Movement Showbiz host Michy was captured rocking an outfit that showed a lot of skin as she hosted her weekly entertainment show on Movement TV.

Michy shows skin on Movement Showbiz. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy rocks crop top and mini skirt

In the photo, Michy was on the set of Movement Showbiz. She was seated in front of the wall bearing the flyer of the show.

She was spotted wearing a white crop top that had long sleeves. The top did not show much cleavage, however, it was stretchy and it hugged her arms and around her bosoms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The crop top flaunted the smooth skin around her midsection and across her chest.

She paired the top with a mini skirt that has silver thread-like ends attached to it to spice up her look.

The skirt, on the other hand, showed off her enviable fine and flawless legs. the ankle bracelets on each ankle and the heels made her look stand out.

Her hair was braided and neatly styled to shoulder length. She wore large and round dangling sparkling earrings.

Below is a photo of Michy rocking a white crop top and mini skirt.

Ghanaians drool over Michy's stunning look for Movement Showbiz

The photo had many of her ardent fans filling the comment section with heart and love emojis to show how much they admired her look.

Others also complimented her by calling her a goddess and beautiful.

Below are selected reactions from the comments of the post:

shatta_tina said:

Awwww you too fine I promise❤️❤️❤️❤️

cellyefya remarked:

Sitting pretty

gastydhope stated:

Goddess

tinababy_gh commented:

Beautiful ❤️

Michy slays in a blazer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Michy was spotted wearing a blazer for an interview on Sika Osei's lifestyle show on TV3 called Ladies Circle.

The trendy blazer suit can be worn as a go-to corporate outfit. She looked elegant in knotless braids and flawless makeup for the live show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh