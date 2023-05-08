Nigerian music superstar, Tiwa Savage, wowed fans at a concert held to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III

Savage wore a glittery green dress by designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, which garnered attention for its unique design and eye-catching colour

The concert, which featured a lineup of top musicians, was held in honour of King Charles III's coronation and attracted a large audience of fans and supporters

Tiwa Savage performed one of her hit songs, Keys To The Kingdom, on the evening of Saturday, May 6, and she was a vision to behold!

The singer, whose performance was in honour of King Charles III's coronation, dazzled in a regal green ensemble for the concert.

Savage, known as African Bad Gyal, ditched her daring and revealing looks for a more stately ensemble, a glittery green off-shoulder ballgown.

The dress featured a corseted bodice, a ruffled accent at the centre and a flowy skirt. Attached to the dress was a long sash that draped from the waist and created a dramatic train.

The stunning number was designed by celebrated Nigerian designer, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

The Somebody Son crooner accessorized with statement green gemstone earrings, layered choker necklaces, a pink diamond cross chain and a few midi rings.

Check out the photos below:

Photos of Tiwa performing at the concert. Credit: Leon Neal, Arnold Jerocki, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng