A young influencer Gracy Yaa Baby has gone viral with her church-inspired look at the 2023 VGMA

The famous TikToker who has a trending video with award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, wore a white thigh-high dress to the red-carpet event

Some social media users have lashed out at the fashionista for failing to step up her fashion game as she debuted at the annual music awards show

Ghanaian TikToker Gracy Yaa Baby is trending on social media after rocking a white dress to the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) event.

Yaa Baby and musician Malcolm Nuna look good together. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous influencer wore a spaghetti strap ruched dress that flaunted her smooth legs. She wore black strappy high heels to complete her look.

Gracy Yaa Baby looked elegant in a shoulder-level frontal hairstyle while accessorising her look with a black bag and posing with Ghanaian musician, Malcolm Nuna.

Many social media users have commented on the young influencer Gracy Yaa Baby's look on the red carpet over the weekend

Some netizens have disapproved of her outfit to one of Ghana's prestigious music awards shows.

Barima Bagh stated:

Dear ladies, we are not asking you to use all your susu money to buy clothes. But please, if you don't have dresses, don't attend certain events. Because some of us are here to talk, this dress my sister is wearing came somewhere in 2003.

The shoe nu kwraaa is oversized. It's like the church dress wey she bring. And instead of you going to sit down straight, you decided to go on the red carpet. This is not an easter convention. It's VGMA, for Christ's sake.

Ocansey Olivia stated:

The bag is even 15 cedis, ahh

xx_brie_e stated:

Wei dress from Kanta, heels from Tudu and hair from priceless hair period

learnlife_kelly stated:

@gracyyaababy You always dress nice, but with this dress, you wear di3; it's not too late. You can go and change and come back

adwoavee57 stated:

Low-budget fashion sense

Qwesiking stated:

Lol, see how her beauty vanish without filter

adjwoa_blinkz15 stated:

Her outfit is terrible, she should have gotten a designer to style her. What is this?

Jonathan Instyle stated:

Ayyy, but is it by force? Sleep eer

ruthlove_1_daterush_ stated:

I didn't know it was her until I saw the caption

Adwoaky stated:

See e be filter wey you dey use to deceive us ayooo

xx_brie_e stated:

The boy didn’t help. It was her first time so he should have told her what to wear. The boy Koraa is wearing a singlet in the coat, boi. They look good together tho lol

Watch Ghanaian musician Malcolm Nuna and Gracy Yaa Baby's video below:

