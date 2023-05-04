Ghanaian media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, also known as Shatta Michy, looked splendid in a beautiful dress on a lifestyle show at TV3

The style influencer dressed decently in a blazer dress and neat African braids for the live television show

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Shatta Michy, wore smooth makeup as she hang out with Sika Osei and others

Ghanaian actress and media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly called Shatta Michy, looked effortlessly chic in a stunning blazer dress as a guest on the Ladies Circle lifestyle show on TV3.

The outspoken female celebrity wore a trendy blazer suit that can be worn as a go-to outfit for corporate meetings. She looked elegant in an African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup for the live show.

Shatta Michy accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a diamond necklace and an expensive white strap wristwatch.

Shatta Michy poses with Sika Osei and other co-hosts

Shatta Michy and the three hosts of the Ladies Circle show looked fabulous in colourful outfits.

Talented actress and television host Sika Osei looked splendid in a two-piece yellow outfit and long curly hairstyle.

Radio and television personality Helen Appiah-Ampofo, popularly called flavaflavswife, wore a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers which she styled with African braids.

Rising television presenter Adwoa Noella wore a flared spaghetti strap dress and white strappy heels.

