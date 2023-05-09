Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has cautioned any woman who likes her husband to make sure that they do not try to overtake her

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu admitted that it would be abnormal if no woman showed interest in her handsome husband

She added that her marriage is for life because she will never take her wedding ring off

Ghanaian actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, wife of Nana Agyeman Duah, shared her thoughts about unfaithfulness in marriages.

According to her, a man with more than one woman should not surprise anyone because there were many examples in the Bible.

Mrs Agyeman Duah added that just as she joined the queue to get to her husband, anyone can also do the same.

To Mercy Asiedu, her marriage is forever, as she reveals that she will never leave her husband for any reason.

She disclosed that she has always wanted to get married since she was a little girl. So if her husband has honoured her dream of making her a wife, she would never let him go.

Mercy Asiedu stated that she doesn't mind other women coming around her husband, but they should know their place.

All that I need to do is find a way to handle my husband and take back my marriage. That's all.

You can come if you want to. But don't come and overtake. I can't say no one will try to come close because it's not normal.

I have closed my ears in my marriage. I'm blind in my marriage so I don't know what is going on.

TikTokers react to Mercy Asiedu's stance on cheating in marriages

Some were shocked but others supported her decision.

Richgurl Reji said:

Wise woman. I love you so much God bless you.

ditto482 commented:

Waoo.

Nat Carter 785 wrote:

Each one to themselves

