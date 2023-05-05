Nigerian Nollywood superstar Mercy Johnson-Okojie has lost her beloved father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson

The talented actress announced the death of her dad on Friday, May 5, 2023, on social media as fans paid their condolences

Mercy, in her emotional post, promised never to stop questioning God for the rest of her life about why He took her father from her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family are currently in a difficult moment as she mourns the loss of her father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson.

The mother of four announced the bad news on social media and promised to keep questioning God for the rest of her life about why He took her father from her.

Not stopping there, she claimed that even if God ever responded, she does not think she would accept the answer as she would never understand why he had to leave the earth so soon.

Mercy Johnson described the pain of losing her dad as the greatest pain of all.

Wishing him farewell, she wrote:

"For the rest of my life, Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don’t think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

"They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

"Rest in peace, my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel D.A Johnson. God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me."

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, other netizens sympathise with Mercy Johnson over her father’s death

funkejenifaakindele:

"Stay strong sis. So sorry for your loss. ❤️"

realmercyaigbe:

"It is well! Rest in Peace sir ... Accept my condolences."

omonioboli:

"Please accept our condolences and love. I know you are hurting but God will heal your heart."

omawildflower:

"May God give you the strength to bear this sis. Rest In Peace sir ."

