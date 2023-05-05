Ghanaian actress Kaqfui Danku said she does not understand what motivates girlfriends to cook and perform wifely duties for their friends

She shared her experience about her relationship concerning a man who asked her out on a date and asked her to perform wifely duties on their second date

Some Ghanaians shared their opinions on the statement made by the actress, with some men disagreeing with her

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has said she does not understand the motivation behind girlfriends cooking, washing and performing wifely duties for their boyfriends.

In a video posted by the 30-year-old actress on her Instagram, she said that she could not understand the whole idea behind doing the chores of a boyfriend for him just because you are his girlfriend

The beautiful actress said that she was asked on a date by a man who claimed to have had an interest in her. On their second date at the man's premises, he was cleaning when she arrived.

The actress said she stayed at his place and never offered to help him the entire time. After the date, she was contacted by the man who asked her why she could not offer to help him with his chores.

I went to this man's house for our second date and when i did not offer to help him do his chores, he called me and asked me about why i did not offer to help him do his chores and that was it for me, it was over

Ghanaians react to Kafui Danku's talk about girlfriends performing wifely duties

Some Ghanaians shared different opinions on the statement made by the actress. The majority of women who commented were against the idea and said they would not take her advice.

portiakoto commented:

Come on, ladies, let's be real. I don't like messy houses and bathrooms. I clean it so that I can use it. I'm married now and still cleaning

thickgirl_yaadufie commented:

Ladies are here making mouth but are doing the worse. I see nothing wrong with doing that for a man. If he won’t marry, that’s up to him.

thickgirl_yaadufie commented:

But honestly, there is some advice as won’t take from Kafui oh. Being married to a white man who doesn’t have that African blood in him unless maybe I want to marry the white man.

kwabena_tbag commented:

This generation is going astray, picking people like this as role models.is this the advice u are giving to the masses .wat is cooking at all to talk of? sign u gonna eat?

