Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband have given beautiful couple goals

They wore similar outfits and looking almost like twins

Many have admired the couple and showered them with fine comments

Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, have twinned in beautiful photos that have been admired by Ghanaians.

The actress and her husband were captured in their yellow and black T-shirt, with their dollar-designed nose mask making them look almost like twins.

Mercy shared the photos to her Instagram page and with a caption that her husband is her and she is him.

A collage of Mercy Asiedu and husband Nana Agyeman Duah. Photo credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her caption indicates that the love they feel for each other is beyond comprehension, and indeed, they are one just as the Bible describes a married couple.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the photos and are full of praise for Mercy and her husband.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

sadee9403: “Awwwww Nana wife baakop3. Woman of virtue. I was on the same flight with u frm Kumasi.”

eyiahbenjamin1: “Wow love is beautiful.”

vanillakeisha: “Best couples.”

ghcurtis_: “lovely.”

vanillakeisha: “I love you Soo much mum and Dad.”

i.am.nana.yaa: “Love over everything.”

yaa_darling: “Beautiful.”

effe_lois_services: “beautiful.”

boakye.sandra.56: “Maame wei ne brofo herrrrr.”

nana.adanse: “Beautiful.”

abremaadepa: “Magical couple.”

channah_del: “Soo beautiful. God bless the family.”

