Actor Yaw Dabo went viral in Spain after a hilarious post-match interview he did with Spanish media outfit Marca

The actor was in high spirits after visiting the Santiago Bernabéu to watch the keenly contested Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Machester City

After going viral, it seems Yaw Dabo has become a fan favourite, with many Real Madrid fans taking a liking to the diminutive actor

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo became an overnight sensation after a viral post-match interview with Spanish media outfit Marca, where he passionately spoke about his support for Real Madrid.

Yaw Dabo takes photos with Real Madrid fans Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The diminutive actor had many Real Madrid fans rushing to take photos with him after his hilarious interview went viral on social media.

In the interview, Yaw Dabo was in high spirits, having just visited the Santiago Bernabéu to watch the keenly contested Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The actor's diminutive height made the interview even more interesting, as he claimed to be 24 years old.

Since the interview went viral, Yaw Dabo has become a fan favourite among Real Madrid supporters. Many fans have taken a liking to the actor. In a video he shared on his Instagram page, a host of Spanish ladies and men were swooning over him and taking videos and photos with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor's passion for Real Madrid was evident in the interview, where he praised the team's performance and expressed his love for the club.

Yaw Dabo's popularity has skyrocketed in a few hours, with his hilarious interview winning the hearts of football fans worldwide. The actor has been all over Europe in the last few months promoting his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

Yaw Dabo wins hearts on social media

gyenisco4real wrote:

How dis guy dey pull crowd

ebenfobi commented:

Dabo star boy

rychiebrowncalyx reacted:

Legend

Founder Of Dabo Soccer Academy Yaw Dabo Meets Spanish Agent In Video

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, travelled to Spain and met a man he described as one of the best agents in Spain.

In a video, the founder of Dabo Soccer Academy happily interacted with the man and said they were going to work together.

The video impressed many folks as they admired the amount of work Dabo was putting into promoting his academy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh