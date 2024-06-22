Charles Taylor: Former Black Stars Legend Breaks Hearts As He Flaunts Car: "Legends Dn't Drive This"
- A video of former Ghanaian player Charles Taylor using an old vehicle has gone viral on social media
- In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the football legend was captured beside a Daewood Matiz 2
- Netizens who thronged the comment section were disappointed that the renowned former player was using such a vehicle
Former Black Stars legend Charles Taylor has broken many hearts after a video of him displaying his vehicle surfaced online.
The former Ghanaian player flaunted a modest Daewoo Matiz in a video circulating on social media.
In the video shared by the footballer on his TikTok page, Charles Taylor was captured wearing a lovely outfit on his way to what many believe is a church service.
He seemed to be in high spirits; however, his vehicle did not reflect the luxurious lifestyle one might expect for a football legend of his stature.
Watch the video below:
Charles Taylor's football career
Known for his exceptional football skills, Charles Taylor, born Kweku Charles Bismark Taylor Asampong, was a prominent component of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars.
He also played for Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.
Netizens disappointed after seeing Charles Taylor's vehicle
Netizens who saw the video were very disappointed after seeing Charles Taylor's vehicle.
@dadaiyon wrote:
"Please let help Taylor to get good car am crying mpo."
@Nana Yaw wrote:
"People seem to have problem with his car meanwhile u go to advance countries rich people will be driving same or similar cars."
@Hassan sali wrote:
"Legend is that ur car ?"
@Kay wrote:
"Heeeerh! Charles Taylor… wow."
@wyclef wrote:
"Akoa y3 settings."
