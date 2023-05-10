Ghanaian actor and football team owner Yaw Dabo has been making waves with his interview on Marca TV, a Spanish media house

The diminutive actor who was doing a post-match analysis shocked the interviewer football fans after mentioning that he was 24 years

The Spanish media posted the video of Dabo on their official social media platform, talking about their shock about Dabo's age

Ghanaian Kumawood actor and owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, was excited in an interview with Spanish media house Marca TV as he attended the much-anticipated football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid on May 9, 2023.

In a social media post by the actor and the Spanish media house, Marca, Dabo was asked what he felt about the football match, which ended in a draw between the two giant clubs.

The funny actor, who had publicly announced his love and support for Manchester United, hence been hoping for the fall of Manchester City, answered in confidence, stating that Madrid players and supporters were not afraid of Manchester City or Ellen Haaland, who had become a threat to many European clubs.

Dabo said, we are not afraid of Ellen Haaland, we are not scared of anybody, they cannot compete against Madrid

The interviewer went ahead to ask Dabo about his age and was surprised by his answer.

Dabo said: I am 24

The surprised media house posted the video on their social media platform, stating that they were surprised at the interview they had with the hardworking football team owner.

After it was shared on their social media platform, some Ghanaians and persons who had no idea who Dabo was and were surprised by his age stormed the comment section with questions about who he was, with some Ghanaians helping the confused commenters with his identity.

Watch Dabo's interview on Marca TV below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's interview

Some Ghanaians and foreigners who had no idea about Dabo's identity asked questions and were interactive with Dabo's identity.

isme_omar_navas commented:

24 years turning number, that’s his real age. He is from My country Ghana

agamah_ commented:

@marca the 24 is his football age oo @samuel_dabo real age is around 38-45

officialdesmondbaffoe commented:

He's an actor from Ghana his name is Yaw Dabo, and he's almost 40 years old

iamiulenvaga commented:

A mix of Speed,Congo,balotelli and maldini.. but this guy? MY IDOL we got clip of the year people

