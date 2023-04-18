A video of actor Yaw Dabo being tutored by a Dortmund scout during his recent visit to the club's training facility has impressed many

In the video, Dabo was quietly seated in a chair while the scout took him through a Top Talent Development class

Many folks are happy to see Yaw Dabo build important relationships and connections in both Ghana and abroad

A video of Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, being tutored by a Dortmund scout during his recent visit to the club's training facility has impressed many.

In the video, Dabo could be seen quietly seated in a chair while the scout took him through a Top Talent Development class. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising Dabo for his commitment to soccer development and his eagerness to learn from the best.

Dabo's visit to Dortmund was part of a tour of top European soccer clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax Amsterdam. He is reportedly seeking to build relationships and connections that would benefit Dabo Soccer Academy, which he founded to help young Ghanaian players develop their skills.

Many folks were happy to see Yaw Dabo build important relationships and connections in both Ghana and abroad. His dedication to soccer development has been a source of inspiration for many young players in Ghana, who see him as a role model.

Dabo has been involved in soccer development in Ghana for several years and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2020, he founded Dabo Soccer Academy to help young players and aid in the development of the sport in the country.

Ghanaians Praise Yaw Dabo

nanakofiprincy wrote:

God will continue to bless Yaw Dabo

Asante commented:

What top top journalists couldn’t do Dabo has done it

user6816292932308 also wrote:

He is connecting gradually. He will start selling players to them very soon.

