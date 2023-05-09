Yaw Dabo, in a video, travelled to Spain and met a man he described as one of the best agents in Spain

In a video, the founder of Dabo Soccer Academy happily interacted with the man and said they were going to work together

The video impressed many folks as they admired the amount of work Dabo was putting into promoting his academy

Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has excited fans after a video surfaced showing him in Spain, where he met with a football agent.

Yaw Dabo interacting with Spanish agent. Photo Source: dabosoccaracademy

Source: TikTok

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, Dabo could be seen interacting with the agent in excitement, expressing his eagerness to work with him.

Dabo's entourage referred to the agent as one of the best in Spain, praising his knowledge of the game. The actor was later seen wearing an Espanyol armband which had been given to him by the football agent, who was equally happy to meet Dabo.

Dabo's trip to Spain has been viewed as a promising step for his academy, which provides young footballers in Ghana with the opportunity to hone their skills and gain exposure to professional football. The actor has shown a passion for the sport and has often expressed the desire to make a significant impact in the Ghanaian football community. The actor has travelled all over Europe in the last few months building connections in order to grow his academy and help young talents.

The video of Dabo in Spain has garnered significant attention, with many people impressed by his drive and determination to promote his academy. The footage has sparked interest in the academy, with people expressing a desire to be a part of it.

Yaw Dabo's efforts to promote his academy impress many

Justice Kwame Arhin commented:

Smart move... I won't be surprised if he becomes the world's richest agent.

eyes klose wrote:

Dabo is working hard.

FAN-FRED commented:

Small you will get there

Amin wanted to join:

Am a football player I need a team to play. Please can you help me out? Am poor and I don’t have anybody in this life, please support my talent.

