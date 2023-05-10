Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has posted photos of himself in Real Madrid's dressing room

The actor and football team owner, who watched Real Madrid's Champions League game against Manchester City, looked calm and excited

He wore a white shirt and shorts to match the colours of the football club's jerseys after hailing the team for their performance against Manchester City

Ghanaian Kumawood actor and football team owner Samuel Yaw Dabo has been spotted in some photos from the dressing room of Real Madrid.

Dabo toured the team's dressing room inside the Santiago Bernabeu after watching Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final game against Manchester City.

Yaw Dabo Photo credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared by Samuel Yaw Dabo, who was recently spotted being tutored by a Dortmund football scout, he stood close to some photos at the football club's newly furnished changing room.

The actor, who had earlier surfaced in an interview with Marca Tv, a popular Spanish media house and entertained Ghanaians with the funny moments he shared with some foreigners, seemed happy as he smiled ear to ear, posing for the cameras.

Dabo stood beside huge images of football stars from the football club in his white shorts, white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Some fans of Dabo who have enjoyed most of his videos from abroad and have followed his movements outside of Ghana seemed happy for him and shared different views on the talented actor and developing football team owner and coach.

See Yaw Dabo's photos in Real Madrid's dressing room below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Dabo in Real Madrid's dressing room

yardiesabroad commented:

Saw your viral video.. now I'm here.. we dont fear no one. We are Real Madrid.. Hala Madrid...

youngg_drako commented:

Bra @samuel_dabo I like ur interview after the match waaa

skzygote11 commented:

@samuel_dabo u Dey do against Manchester United fan

majestyangelo commented:

@samuel_dabo I hail u adwumawura

Yaw Dabo was Interviewed On Marca TV In Spain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo had been making waves with his interview on Marca TV, a Spanish media house.

The actor doing a post-match analysis shocked the interviewer and football fans after mentioning that he was 24 years old.

The Spanish media posted the video of Dabo on their official social media platform, talking about their shock about Dabo's age.

Source: YEN.com.gh